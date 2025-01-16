Strengthening Ties: Biden Boosts U.S.-Cyprus Defense Relations

In a significant move to bolster international relations, Democratic U.S. President Joe Biden has strengthened security ties with Cyprus. By issuing a presidential memorandum, the eastern Mediterranean island is now eligible to receive American defense articles and military sales. This development underscores a growing relationship between Athens and Washington.

The evolving alliance is being closely monitored by Turkey, a NATO ally of the United States, which recently criticized a roadmap designed to enhance U.S.-Cyprus defense cooperation. Turkey argues that this agreement undermines the interests of Turkish Cypriots residing in the northern sector of the island.

Amid rising tensions in the neighboring Middle East, in late October, the United States and Cyprus agreed to boost collaboration across several sectors, encompassing security, law enforcement, energy, education, and investment topics. This strategic dialogue, formalized in June 2024, aims to forge a stronger partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)