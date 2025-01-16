Left Menu

Ceasefire Breakthrough: A Path Toward Peace in the Middle East

UN chief Antonio Guterres has praised the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas as a crucial step toward peace in the Middle East. This agreement, brokered by mediators such as Egypt, Qatar, and the United States, provides hope for releasing hostages and Palestinian prisoners, signaling a potential shift toward lasting peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 16-01-2025 10:37 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 10:26 IST
Ceasefire Breakthrough: A Path Toward Peace in the Middle East
Israeli air strikes Image Credit:

UN chief Antonio Guterres has hailed the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas as a vital move towards regional stability. Describing the deal as a 'critical first step,' he emphasized the urgency of establishing a lasting political path for Palestinians, Israelis, and the broader region.

The deal, resulting from a 15-month conflict, promises the release of hostages held by militants in Gaza and Palestinian prisoners in Israel. Guterres praised the mediators, including Egypt, Qatar, and the United States, urging them to uphold and implement the agreement fully.

UN officials stressed the importance of addressing humanitarian needs in Gaza amidst ongoing devastation. The emphasis is on ensuring adherence to international humanitarian law and pursuing accountability for violations, with a focus on achieving a negotiated two-state solution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025