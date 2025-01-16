Ceasefire Breakthrough: A Path Toward Peace in the Middle East

UN chief Antonio Guterres has hailed the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas as a vital move towards regional stability. Describing the deal as a 'critical first step,' he emphasized the urgency of establishing a lasting political path for Palestinians, Israelis, and the broader region.

The deal, resulting from a 15-month conflict, promises the release of hostages held by militants in Gaza and Palestinian prisoners in Israel. Guterres praised the mediators, including Egypt, Qatar, and the United States, urging them to uphold and implement the agreement fully.

UN officials stressed the importance of addressing humanitarian needs in Gaza amidst ongoing devastation. The emphasis is on ensuring adherence to international humanitarian law and pursuing accountability for violations, with a focus on achieving a negotiated two-state solution.

(With inputs from agencies.)