Continuity in Strategy: Mike Waltz on US Indo-Pacific Policy

Incoming US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz affirms the continuation of existing China and Indo-Pacific policies. Identifying China as the US's greatest adversary, Waltz emphasizes partnerships with India while highlighting areas like AUKUS and Quad that will persist across administrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-01-2025 11:22 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 11:22 IST
Mike Waltz
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant address at the US Institute of Peace, incoming National Security Advisor Mike Waltz affirmed that the United States would continue the Indo-Pacific strategies of the outgoing Biden administration. Waltz, assuming the role under President-elect Donald Trump, identified China as America's greatest adversary while naming India as a pivotal future partner.

During a panel discussion with outgoing NSA Jake Sullivan, Waltz discussed the importance of leveraging US market influence to avoid conflicts with the Chinese Communist Party. He also underscored the continuation of the trilateral security partnerships such as AUKUS and Quad, crucial for promoting a stable Indo-Pacific region.

Sullivan shared a unanimous perspective, emphasizing that a robust China strategy is inherently an Asia strategy that builds on existing alliances. Both Sullivan and Waltz reiterated the need for domestic technological advancement to secure the US's position in future-defining technologies, amidst increasing global competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

