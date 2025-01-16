Continuity in Strategy: Mike Waltz on US Indo-Pacific Policy

In a significant address at the US Institute of Peace, incoming National Security Advisor Mike Waltz affirmed that the United States would continue the Indo-Pacific strategies of the outgoing Biden administration. Waltz, assuming the role under President-elect Donald Trump, identified China as America's greatest adversary while naming India as a pivotal future partner.

During a panel discussion with outgoing NSA Jake Sullivan, Waltz discussed the importance of leveraging US market influence to avoid conflicts with the Chinese Communist Party. He also underscored the continuation of the trilateral security partnerships such as AUKUS and Quad, crucial for promoting a stable Indo-Pacific region.

Sullivan shared a unanimous perspective, emphasizing that a robust China strategy is inherently an Asia strategy that builds on existing alliances. Both Sullivan and Waltz reiterated the need for domestic technological advancement to secure the US's position in future-defining technologies, amidst increasing global competition.

