Left Menu

Breakthrough Ceasefire in Gaza: A New Dawn Amid Devastation

Israel has intensified strikes on Gaza following a newly announced ceasefire agreement, which involves a hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas. Mediators seek to quell fighting before the truce takes effect. The deal outlines a six-week ceasefire, withdrawal of Israeli forces, and release of hostages in exchange for prisoners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 12:28 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 12:21 IST
Breakthrough Ceasefire in Gaza: A New Dawn Amid Devastation
Israeli air strikes Image Credit:

Israel has reportedly intensified strikes on Gaza just hours after a ceasefire and hostage release deal was announced, signaling ongoing volatility in the region. The deal, mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States, points to a long-sought truce between Israel and Hamas.

The agreement includes a six-week ceasefire and a phased withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, where prolonged conflict has resulted in devastating loss of life and infrastructure. Hostages held by Hamas will be freed in exchange for Palestinian prisoners detained by Israel.

The announcement has sparked mixed reactions, from jubilation in Gaza to cautious optimism in Israel, as officials work to finalize the deal. Meanwhile, Israel's escalated strikes have raised tensions, highlighting the fragile nature of the path toward peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025