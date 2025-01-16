Judicial Inquiries Launched into High-Profile Maharashtra Murders

A judicial inquiry has been launched by the Maharashtra government into the recent murder of Santosh Deshmukh, a sarpanch in Beed district, with retired high court judge M L Tahaliyani heading the investigation. Deshmukh's death is linked to an extortion attempt on a windmill project owned by an energy company.

Police have apprehended multiple suspects in the murder case, including Walmik Karad, associated with Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Deshmukh, in a related extortion charge. The judicial panel will assess responsibility for Deshmukh's murder and evaluate law enforcement's role during the incident.

Simultaneously, another committee led by retired judge V L Achalia will examine the custodial death of protester Somnath Suryavanshi in Parbhani. Both committees are to submit findings within three to six months, as announced post discussions in the winter session of the state legislature.

