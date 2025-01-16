Court Summons Atishi and Sanjay Singh Over Defamation Charges

A Delhi court has summoned Chief Minister Atishi and AAP MP Sanjay Singh in response to a criminal defamation complaint filed by former Congress MP Sandeep Dikshit. The court, presided over by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Paras Dalal, has requested the AAP leaders submit their replies by January 27.

The defamation complaint centers on accusations made by Atishi and Singh during a press conference, where they allegedly claimed Dikshit received significant amounts of money from the BJP. Additionally, they purported that the Congress had partnered with the BJP to undermine the AAP's electoral standing.

Sandeep Dikshit is currently engaged in the Delhi assembly elections, challenging former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi constituency. The case is scheduled for further deliberation after the January 27 deadline.

(With inputs from agencies.)