A Century of Security: UK and Ukraine Forge Historic Partnership

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer visited Ukraine to sign a '100-Year Partnership' treaty with President Zelenskyy, pledging long-term support across defence, science, and trade. Amid concerns of reduced US support under Trump's presidency, the pact aims to bolster Ukraine's position against Russia's aggression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 16-01-2025 13:57 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 13:57 IST
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a historic move, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrived in Ukraine to sign a '100-Year Partnership' treaty with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, aiming to fortify the nation's security for the next century. The agreement, covering defence, science, and trade, comes just days before Donald Trump assumes the US presidency, raising concerns over future American support.

The UK's commitment to Ukraine, which includes £12.8 billion in military and civilian aid since Russia's 2020 invasion, further extends with an additional £40 million for postwar economic recovery. However, with Trump's incoming administration, allies are eager to bolster Ukraine's position in potential peace negotiations.

The treaty reflects Britain's assurance to stand by Ukraine, ensuring it's never again vulnerable to Russian aggression, as seen in 2014 and 2022. The agreement includes cooperation on maritime security and technology projects, such as drone development, and a system to track stolen Ukrainian grain. As Russia and Ukraine push for gains ahead of peace talks, the partnership solidifies their closer ties.

