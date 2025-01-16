Left Menu

Daring ATM Heist in Bidar: Guards Shot, Rs 93 Lakh Stolen

Two security guards were shot dead by bike-borne robbers who stole Rs 93 lakh intended for an ATM in Bidar. The incident took place at Shivaji Chowk. Police identified the victims, Giri Venkatesh and Shiva Kashinath, employees of CMS Agency. Investigations are underway to apprehend the criminals.

Bidar | Updated: 16-01-2025 14:48 IST
  • India

In a brazen daylight heist, bike-borne robbers fatally shot two security guards in Bidar before escaping with Rs 93 lakh. The cash was meant for an SBI ATM located in a busy area of the town, according to the local police.

The victims, identified as Giri Venkatesh and Shiva Kashinath, were employees of CMS Agency. The incident occurred at approximately 11.30 am at Shivaji Chowk when they arrived to fill the ATM with cash.

The assailants reportedly fired eight rounds to carry out the crime. In response to the violence, police quickly sealed off all roads leading to the scene and launched a manhunt for the culprits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

