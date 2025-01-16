Inauguration of Modern SDM Office Enhances Governance in West Sikkim
Sikkim's Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has inaugurated a new SDM office in Dentam, Gyalshing district, to boost administrative efficiency and governance in West Sikkim. This facility aims to improve public service, address local needs, and foster growth, illustrating a commitment to closer, effective governance.
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang inaugurated a newly constructed Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) office in Dentam, located in the Gyalshing district, on Thursday, as per an official statement.
The state-of-the-art facility is set to significantly enhance administrative efficiency and bring governance closer to the residents of West Sikkim.
'This building represents not just a structure but a beacon of our commitment to bringing governance closer to the people,' Chief Minister Tamang remarked during the inauguration, highlighting its role in improving public service delivery and fostering regional growth.
