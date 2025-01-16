Left Menu

Inauguration of Modern SDM Office Enhances Governance in West Sikkim

Sikkim's Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has inaugurated a new SDM office in Dentam, Gyalshing district, to boost administrative efficiency and governance in West Sikkim. This facility aims to improve public service, address local needs, and foster growth, illustrating a commitment to closer, effective governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 16-01-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 15:39 IST
  Country:
  • India

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang inaugurated a newly constructed Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) office in Dentam, located in the Gyalshing district, on Thursday, as per an official statement.

The state-of-the-art facility is set to significantly enhance administrative efficiency and bring governance closer to the residents of West Sikkim.

'This building represents not just a structure but a beacon of our commitment to bringing governance closer to the people,' Chief Minister Tamang remarked during the inauguration, highlighting its role in improving public service delivery and fostering regional growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

