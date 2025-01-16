Left Menu

American Extradited for 2013 Assault Case

Ian Cleary, an American accused of a 2013 sexual assault on a college student, has been extradited from France to the United States. Arrested in Metz after a lengthy search, Cleary was transferred to U.S. authorities from Paris Charles de Gaulle airport.

An American accused of sexually assaulting a college student in Pennsylvania in 2013 has been extradited to the United States from France. French prosecutors confirmed the extradition on Thursday.

Ian Cleary, 31, from Saratoga, California, was apprehended last April in Metz after a three-year manhunt. Local prosecutors announced that he was handed over to U.S. authorities at the Paris Charles de Gaulle airport.

Following his arrest, Cleary was held in custody pending extradition proceedings. His case marks a significant international cooperation effort between the French and U.S. justice systems.

