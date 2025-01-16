American Extradited for 2013 Assault Case

An American accused of sexually assaulting a college student in Pennsylvania in 2013 has been extradited to the United States from France. French prosecutors confirmed the extradition on Thursday.

Ian Cleary, 31, from Saratoga, California, was apprehended last April in Metz after a three-year manhunt. Local prosecutors announced that he was handed over to U.S. authorities at the Paris Charles de Gaulle airport.

Following his arrest, Cleary was held in custody pending extradition proceedings. His case marks a significant international cooperation effort between the French and U.S. justice systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)