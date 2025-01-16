Kyiv's Resilience: Repelling Russian Drone Assaults
Ukrainian air defences in Kyiv were active in fending off a Russian drone attack during a visit by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. While no casualties were reported, debris damaged a vehicle. Ukraine reportedly neutralized 34 out of 55 drones, highlighting ongoing tensions with Russia.
In a display of resilience, Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, engaged its air defences on Thursday to counter a drone attack reportedly orchestrated by Russia. The operation coincided with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's visit.
City officials confirmed that no casualties resulted from the assault. However, a vehicle sustained damage from falling debris in one district. This incident marks part of a pattern, as such attacks are regularly launched across Ukraine.
In total, Ukraine's air force successfully defended against 34 of the 55 drones launched overnight, with an additional 18 failing to hit their intended targets. The ongoing assaults underline enduring tension between Ukraine and Russia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Kyiv
- air defences
- Russia
- drones
- Keir Starmer
- attack
- casualties
- debris
- tensions
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes on New Year's: Officer Killed in Rare Attack
Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025
11 Naxalites, including woman involved in audacious attack on cops, surrender before Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis in Gadchiroli.
Mysterious Cybertruck Explosion Investigated for Links to New Orleans Attack
Tragedy Strikes on New Year: Ten Dead in French Quarter Attack