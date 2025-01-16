Kyiv's Resilience: Repelling Russian Drone Assaults

In a display of resilience, Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, engaged its air defences on Thursday to counter a drone attack reportedly orchestrated by Russia. The operation coincided with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's visit.

City officials confirmed that no casualties resulted from the assault. However, a vehicle sustained damage from falling debris in one district. This incident marks part of a pattern, as such attacks are regularly launched across Ukraine.

In total, Ukraine's air force successfully defended against 34 of the 55 drones launched overnight, with an additional 18 failing to hit their intended targets. The ongoing assaults underline enduring tension between Ukraine and Russia.

