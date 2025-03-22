Costa Rican President's YouTube Regains Control After Cyber Attack

In a bold cyber attack, the official YouTube account of Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves was hijacked, causing concern about national security and online vulnerabilities. The attack, lasting several hours, was resolved late Friday night as experts from the president's office, the science and technology ministry, and Google worked tirelessly to regain control.

The perpetrators, who remain unidentified, replaced the profile's content with a logo labeled 'Strategy' alongside a bitcoin symbol. Videos related to cryptocurrency transactions, reportedly unaffiliated with the presidential office, appeared on the channel, sparking further intrigue about the hackers' intentions.

The swift response and collaboration between government and tech giants underscore the growing importance of cybersecurity in safeguarding official digital platforms. While no sensitive information breach has been confirmed, the incident serves as a reminder of the persistent threats in cyberspace.

(With inputs from agencies.)