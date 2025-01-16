Left Menu

Odisha's Quest for Justice: Will CM Support CBI Probe in Das Murder?

Odisha's government suggested Dipali Das formally request a CBI inquiry into her father's murder. Law minister Harichandan stated the matter should be brought to the Chief Minister. Amid political tension, Dipali expressed a desire for clarification from the current administration, questioning the effectiveness of the initial probe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 16-01-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 17:07 IST
kidnapping and murder Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government has advised Dipali Das, a notable BJD leader and former MLA, to formally request a CBI investigation into her father, Naba Kishore Das's, murder. This counsel came from law minister Pritiviraj Harichandan following Dipali's public appeal for clarity on the state's stance towards such a probe.

Harichandan emphasized that expressing concerns through media isn't equivalent to filing a formal complaint. He urged Dipali and her family to directly submit a written petition to the Chief Minister, highlighting any objections to the current investigation. The move follows longstanding calls from opposition parties, including BJP, criticizing the previous Crime Branch investigation.

Amid rising political pressure, prominent figures like BJP MLA Jaynarayan Mishra reiterated demands for a CBI enquiry. However, Dipali, overwhelmed by the media's accusations against her family, publicly demanded the state government outline its intentions regarding the investigation, appealing directly to the Chief Minister for recognition and support in the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

