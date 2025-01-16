Life Sentence for Grisly Murder: Justice Served in Vasai

In a significant judgement, a court in Vasai, Palghar, sentenced four people to life imprisonment on Thursday for the abduction and murder of a woman. The convicts then burned the woman's body to eliminate evidence.

Mohitkumar Bhishandas Bhagat, Ramavtar Chitelal Sharma, Shiva Ramkumar Sharma, and Unita Sharvanan were convicted by District and Additional Sessions Judge SV Khongal under several Indian Penal Code provisions. They were fined varying amounts in addition to their sentences.

The crime dates back to May 15, 2016, when the accused called the victim, Kavita Badala, to a Vasai flat under the guise of a monetary dispute. Following a confrontation, they strangled her, transported her body to the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, and incinerated it. During the trial, 53 witnesses testified, revealing the motive linked to the victim's jeweller father and a ransom demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)