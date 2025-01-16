Finnish Customs Clear Eagle S Crew, Cargo Detained

In a recent development, Finland's customs office announced it has no basis to conduct a criminal investigation against the crew of the Eagle S oil tanker over its controversial Russian fuel cargo. The decision comes after the vessel was detained by Finnish police last month.

The tanker had previously been suspected of causing damage to a Finnish-Estonian power line and four telecoms cables by dragging its anchor across the seabed. Despite the serious allegations, authorities decided not to pursue charges against the crew, affirming that the ship had entered Finnish territorial waters on official request.

Nevertheless, the cargo — consisting of unleaded petrol and diesel — remains impounded, as these products are under sanctions against Russia. Finnish Customs noted that the cargo would be detained indefinitely as part of ongoing compliance with international sanctions.

(With inputs from agencies.)