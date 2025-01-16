Left Menu

Finnish Customs Clear Eagle S Crew, Cargo Detained

Finland's customs office cleared the Eagle S oil tanker's crew of criminal charges regarding its Russian fuel cargo. The vessel's anchor damaged key Finnish-Estonian infrastructure but entering Finnish waters was initiated by authorities. The cargo, subject to Russian sanctions, remains detained.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 17:10 IST
Finnish Customs Clear Eagle S Crew, Cargo Detained
In a recent development, Finland's customs office announced it has no basis to conduct a criminal investigation against the crew of the Eagle S oil tanker over its controversial Russian fuel cargo. The decision comes after the vessel was detained by Finnish police last month.

The tanker had previously been suspected of causing damage to a Finnish-Estonian power line and four telecoms cables by dragging its anchor across the seabed. Despite the serious allegations, authorities decided not to pursue charges against the crew, affirming that the ship had entered Finnish territorial waters on official request.

Nevertheless, the cargo — consisting of unleaded petrol and diesel — remains impounded, as these products are under sanctions against Russia. Finnish Customs noted that the cargo would be detained indefinitely as part of ongoing compliance with international sanctions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

