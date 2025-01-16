EU Affirms Stance on Social Media Compliance
The European Commission has clarified that it won't suspend any social media platforms, emphasizing alternative mechanisms to ensure rule compliance. A spokesperson underscored the importance of citizens accessing social media while adhering to established guidelines. This announcement reinforces the EU's approach to digital accountability without resorting to drastic measures.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 16-01-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 17:43 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
The European Commission has declared it will not suspend any social media platforms, despite existing compliance challenges. This statement was confirmed by an EU spokesperson on Thursday.
The spokesperson highlighted that there are alternative mechanisms available to address non-compliance issues by certain platforms, ensuring rules are followed.
Emphasizing citizen access to social media, the official noted that continued usage is contingent on adherence to established regulations, reflecting the EU's balanced approach to managing digital platforms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Government Boosts DAP Fertilizer Access with Special Package
Call for Centralized Portal to Access Unclaimed Financial Assets
Pharmac Expands Medicine Access with $6.3 Billion Investment
Bridging the Gap: India's Accessibility to Stroke Centers
Drama at Telangana ACB: KTR Denied Lawyer Access in Formula E Case