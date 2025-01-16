Left Menu

EU Affirms Stance on Social Media Compliance

The European Commission has clarified that it won't suspend any social media platforms, emphasizing alternative mechanisms to ensure rule compliance. A spokesperson underscored the importance of citizens accessing social media while adhering to established guidelines. This announcement reinforces the EU's approach to digital accountability without resorting to drastic measures.

The European Commission has declared it will not suspend any social media platforms, despite existing compliance challenges. This statement was confirmed by an EU spokesperson on Thursday.

The spokesperson highlighted that there are alternative mechanisms available to address non-compliance issues by certain platforms, ensuring rules are followed.

Emphasizing citizen access to social media, the official noted that continued usage is contingent on adherence to established regulations, reflecting the EU's balanced approach to managing digital platforms.

