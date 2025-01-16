Global Political Turmoil: Key Events Unfolding Across Continents

Cyprus has lauded a U.S. decree that facilitates military sales to the island, marking it as a stabilizing force in the often tumultuous east Mediterranean. On Wednesday, President Biden's memorandum emphasized strengthened security collaborations with Cyprus.

In South Korea, President Yoon Suk Yeol, facing charges of insurrection, has refused further questioning, intensifying a criminal investigation. Held at Seoul's Detention Centre, Yoon is the first sitting president in South Korean history to be arrested amid non-compliance.

Evolving geopolitical scenarios include Trump's anticipated executive deportation orders, Ukraine's counter-drone measures, volatile French politics with no-confidence motions, Hong Kong court revelations from democrat Jimmy Lai, U.S. sanctions on Sudan's General Burhan, UK's assertive Ukrainian support, deadly Israeli-Gaza tensions, and France-Norway defense collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)