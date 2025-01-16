Tragedy at Umrangso: Assam's Battle with the Flooded Coal Mine
The Assam government has launched a judicial enquiry and SIT probe into the Umrangso coal mine incident where nine workers were trapped. With four bodies recovered, efforts to rescue the rest continue amid challenges like water seepage. The government has announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for victims' families.
The Assam government has initiated judicial and Special Investigation Team (SIT) probes into the tragic coal mine incident in Umrangso, where nine workers were trapped, with four bodies recovered so far. The government has also announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families of the victims.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reported from a recent cabinet meeting that geological and rescue agencies are working against the odds, as seepage of fresh water continues to slow the dewatering efforts. With about 1,400 crore litres of water initially present, the rescue operation could take another 25 to 60 days to conclude.
A judicial committee, headed by Justice (Retd) Anima Hazarika, is set to investigate, while a SIT will handle the criminal aspect of the incident. Meanwhile, additional issues like the satellite monitoring of similar mines and the challenge of ongoing underground water seepage are being addressed by various state and army agencies.
