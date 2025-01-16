Swift Detainment in Slovak School Knife Attack

A tragic knife attack at a Slovak school in Spisska Stara Ves has resulted in at least two fatalities, leading to the swift detainment of the suspect.

The police have confirmed that the suspect, an 18-year-old student, was captured shortly after the incident. The authorities made the announcement on their official Facebook page.

This rapid response highlights the urgency and efficiency with which law enforcement acted to bring the situation under control.

(With inputs from agencies.)