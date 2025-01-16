Controversy Erupts Over Ram Temple Remarks: Banerjee Challenges Bhagwat
Mamata Banerjee condemned RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's comments on the Ayodhya Ram temple consecration as 'anti-national'. She accused Bhagwat of distorting history and emphasized the need to protect India's true independence established in 1947. Banerjee highlighted the dangers of changing historical narratives and altering the Constitution.
- Country:
- India
Mamata Banerjee has condemned remarks made by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, describing them as 'anti-national' and an attempt to distort history.
In a strong rebuke, Banerjee criticized Bhagwat's statement linking the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya with India's 'true independence.' She insisted that such views undermine the nation's historical struggle for freedom.
The RSS chief's comments, which suggested celebrating the temple's consecration as the 'true independence' of India, have sparked a heated debate. Banerjee reaffirmed her commitment to reinforcing the country's democratic values and preserving the sanctity of its independence narrative.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Judicial Independence Under Threat: Chief Justice Roberts Warns of Rising Tensions
Tamil Nadu Cancels Smart Meter Tender Amid Adani Controversy
Katra Celebrates Release of Detainees Amid Ropeway Project Controversy
Austria Secures Energy Independence Amid Gas Transit Deal End
Controversy Over Waqf Land Sparks Political Feud in Uttar Pradesh