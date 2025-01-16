Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Ram Temple Remarks: Banerjee Challenges Bhagwat

Mamata Banerjee condemned RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's comments on the Ayodhya Ram temple consecration as 'anti-national'. She accused Bhagwat of distorting history and emphasized the need to protect India's true independence established in 1947. Banerjee highlighted the dangers of changing historical narratives and altering the Constitution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-01-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 19:06 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Ram Temple Remarks: Banerjee Challenges Bhagwat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mamata Banerjee has condemned remarks made by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, describing them as 'anti-national' and an attempt to distort history.

In a strong rebuke, Banerjee criticized Bhagwat's statement linking the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya with India's 'true independence.' She insisted that such views undermine the nation's historical struggle for freedom.

The RSS chief's comments, which suggested celebrating the temple's consecration as the 'true independence' of India, have sparked a heated debate. Banerjee reaffirmed her commitment to reinforcing the country's democratic values and preserving the sanctity of its independence narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025