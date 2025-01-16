Controversy Erupts Over Ram Temple Remarks: Banerjee Challenges Bhagwat

Mamata Banerjee has condemned remarks made by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, describing them as 'anti-national' and an attempt to distort history.

In a strong rebuke, Banerjee criticized Bhagwat's statement linking the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya with India's 'true independence.' She insisted that such views undermine the nation's historical struggle for freedom.

The RSS chief's comments, which suggested celebrating the temple's consecration as the 'true independence' of India, have sparked a heated debate. Banerjee reaffirmed her commitment to reinforcing the country's democratic values and preserving the sanctity of its independence narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)