Legal Trouble Escalates for Ex-SP MLA Santosh Pandey

A special MP-MLA court issued non-bailable warrants against former Samajwadi Party MLA Santosh Pandey and 10 associates on Thursday for their absence in a poll code violation case.

The order, given by Special Magistrate Shubham Verma, followed the failure to record statements in consecutive hearings related to the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

The accused, including Santosh Pandey, were alleged to have held unauthorized public meetings. The court rescheduled the case for January 23, amid ongoing legal processes.

