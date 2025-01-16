Danish Trade Discussions Amid U.S.-Greenland Tensions
Danish business leaders, including Novo Nordisk's CEO, met with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen to address potential U.S.-Denmark trade conflicts over Greenland. This follows U.S. President-elect Trump's unclear stance on economic or military actions regarding Greenland. Denmark aims to prevent trade discord via diplomatic and economic discussions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 19:22 IST
Amid rising political tensions over Greenland, Danish business leaders held talks with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen to strategize on avoiding a trade conflict with the U.S.
The meeting followed a call between Frederiksen and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, who has hinted at imposing tariffs on Danish goods if his proposal to acquire Greenland faces opposition.
Fredriksen stressed that Denmark collaborates with American companies and European allies to foster global economic growth, seeking diplomatic solutions ahead of any trade discord.
(With inputs from agencies.)
