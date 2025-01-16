Posing as Authorities: The Audacious Heist at Mysore Cafe

In a significant verdict, a special court has denied bail to Premchand Jaiswal, who stands accused of orchestrating a bold heist by impersonating a police officer. The accused, along with accomplices, allegedly robbed the owner of Mysore Cafe in Mumbai, making away with Rs 72 lakh in cash and gold coins.

The prosecution argued that Jaiswal was not new to crime, highlighting seven similar cases against him, justifying the application of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) for the current charge. This law mandates a history of such offences for its enforcement.

Presiding over the case, Special Judge B D Shelke emphasized that there was credible evidence linking Jaiswal to this crime. The court noted the accused failed to meet the MCOCA's conditions for bail, which include proving non-involvement and the likelihood of non-reoffense.

