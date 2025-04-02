Left Menu

Yashasvi Jaiswal's Surprising Shift: Mumbai Star Moves to Goa Cricket

Yashasvi Jaiswal, the Indian cricket team opener, has decided to leave Mumbai's domestic team for personal reasons. He will join Goa from the 2025-26 season. The move marks Jaiswal as the third cricketer from Mumbai to join Goa, following Arjun Tendulkar and Siddhesh Lad.

In a surprising turn of events, Indian cricket opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has decided to part ways with his domestic team, Mumbai, citing personal reasons. Jaiswal officially communicated his decision to the Mumbai Cricket Association, and his request to transfer to Goa has been approved.

Jaiswal, who last represented Mumbai in a Ranji Trophy match against Jammu and Kashmir in January 2024, will make the switch to Goa starting from the 2025-26 season. This unexpected move comes after the young left-hander has made a significant impact as India's opener, boasting an impressive average of over 52 in Test matches.

The cricket world is abuzz with anticipation about Jaiswal's future role in Goa, with speculation that he could take on a captaincy position when available. Jaiswal's departure marks the third instance in recent times of a Mumbai cricketer opting for Goa, with Arjun Tendulkar and Siddhesh Lad having made similar moves earlier.

(With inputs from agencies.)

