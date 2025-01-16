Left Menu

Rockets and Road Blockades: Resilience in Kurram's Conflict Zone

A convoy carrying aid to Kurram, Pakistan, was attacked, resulting in one soldier and six assailants dead. Sectarian violence between Shia and Sunni tribes has led to severe supply shortages. Despite a peace agreement, tensions remain high, impacting the safety and security of relief efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 16-01-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 20:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A deadly attack on a convoy in Pakistan's Kurram district has underscored the ongoing sectarian tensions in the region. A soldier and six 'terrorists' were killed, and several vehicles were damaged when 35 vehicles transporting food and medical supplies were ambushed.

The Kurram district has seen significant sectarian violence between Shia and Sunni tribes, with over 130 lives lost since November. Road blockades have led to acute shortages of essential commodities, despite a peace deal at the start of the year.

Efforts to stabilize the situation continue, but the security challenges remain daunting. Concerns over convoy safety persist, with officials and local leaders calling for reinforced security measures to ensure essential supplies reach the beleaguered areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

