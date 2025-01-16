Rockets and Road Blockades: Resilience in Kurram's Conflict Zone

A deadly attack on a convoy in Pakistan's Kurram district has underscored the ongoing sectarian tensions in the region. A soldier and six 'terrorists' were killed, and several vehicles were damaged when 35 vehicles transporting food and medical supplies were ambushed.

The Kurram district has seen significant sectarian violence between Shia and Sunni tribes, with over 130 lives lost since November. Road blockades have led to acute shortages of essential commodities, despite a peace deal at the start of the year.

Efforts to stabilize the situation continue, but the security challenges remain daunting. Concerns over convoy safety persist, with officials and local leaders calling for reinforced security measures to ensure essential supplies reach the beleaguered areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)