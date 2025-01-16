TikTok's Lifeline: Trump's 90-Day Extension

President-elect Donald Trump's administration plans to keep TikTok operational in the United States, pending a viable agreement. The statement came from incoming national security adviser, who emphasized conditions for a potential deal.

Representative Mike Waltz announced measures to prevent TikTok from shutdown, supported by legal authorization for a 90-day extension. This timeframe permits TikTok's Chinese owner, ByteDance, to negotiate divestiture within the stipulated period, ensuring continuity of services.

The extension essentially grants President Trump the opportunity to maintain TikTok's presence while negotiations continue, providing a temporary respite in the ongoing discussions over the app's future in the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)