TikTok's Lifeline: Trump's 90-Day Extension

President-elect Donald Trump's incoming national security adviser announced that TikTok will remain available in the U.S. if a feasible deal is reached. Representative Mike Waltz emphasized the legal provision for a 90-day extension, allowing ByteDance time for divestiture, keeping the app operational.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 21:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President-elect Donald Trump's administration plans to keep TikTok operational in the United States, pending a viable agreement. The statement came from incoming national security adviser, who emphasized conditions for a potential deal.

Representative Mike Waltz announced measures to prevent TikTok from shutdown, supported by legal authorization for a 90-day extension. This timeframe permits TikTok's Chinese owner, ByteDance, to negotiate divestiture within the stipulated period, ensuring continuity of services.

The extension essentially grants President Trump the opportunity to maintain TikTok's presence while negotiations continue, providing a temporary respite in the ongoing discussions over the app's future in the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

