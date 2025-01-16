TikTok's Lifeline: Trump's 90-Day Extension
President-elect Donald Trump's incoming national security adviser announced that TikTok will remain available in the U.S. if a feasible deal is reached. Representative Mike Waltz emphasized the legal provision for a 90-day extension, allowing ByteDance time for divestiture, keeping the app operational.
President-elect Donald Trump's administration plans to keep TikTok operational in the United States, pending a viable agreement. The statement came from incoming national security adviser, who emphasized conditions for a potential deal.
Representative Mike Waltz announced measures to prevent TikTok from shutdown, supported by legal authorization for a 90-day extension. This timeframe permits TikTok's Chinese owner, ByteDance, to negotiate divestiture within the stipulated period, ensuring continuity of services.
The extension essentially grants President Trump the opportunity to maintain TikTok's presence while negotiations continue, providing a temporary respite in the ongoing discussions over the app's future in the U.S.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- TikTok
- Trump
- ByteDance
- national security
- deal
- extension
- U.S.
- Waltz
- divestiture
- administration
ALSO READ
Austria Secures Energy Independence Amid Gas Transit Deal End
New Orleans police say they are dealing with a mass casualty incident after a car reportedly plowed into people, reports AP.
Cyber Espionage Strikes U.S. Treasury: Chinese Hackers Allegedly Breach Economic Sanctions Office
Dollar Dominates: U.S. Currency Starts 2025 Strong Amid Global Market Shifts
Virgin Australia Crew Caught in New Year's Eve Ordeal in Fiji