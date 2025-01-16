Bangladeshi Woman and Bihar Native Arrested in Perumbavoor for Illegal Residency
A Bangladeshi woman and her acquaintance from Bihar were arrested in Perumbavoor for illegal residency. Police, tipped off about the foreign national, conducted a search, seizing fake identification. The pair, who entered the country with an agent's help, are under investigation for their activities and possible accomplices.
A Bangladeshi woman was apprehended in Perumbavoor this Thursday for illegally residing in the country, according to local police.
The authorities also detained her friend, Shakthi Kumar from Bihar, who was staying with her in Kerala. The arrests followed a tip-off about Bangladeshi nationals living within the migrant workforce of the area.
Ernakulam Rural SP Vaibhav Saxena spearheaded the interrogation, with further involvement from the NIA, IB, and ATS. Fake identification documents were found, and investigations are ongoing to uncover further details of their stay and associates.
