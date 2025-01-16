Left Menu

TikTok's Future in the U.S.: A Dance with Diplomacy

Amid national security concerns, President-elect Donald Trump's administration aims to keep TikTok operational in the U.S., even as a potential ban looms. Discussions for a viable deal are underway, while arguments about national security and economic interests intensify in political arenas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 21:38 IST
TikTok's Future in the U.S.: A Dance with Diplomacy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President-elect Donald Trump's incoming national security adviser has revealed the new administration's intention to keep TikTok operational in the United States, provided a viable deal is reached. The announcement comes amidst concerns regarding national security and increasing political tension.

Representative Mike Waltz confirmed the administration's plan, stating that measures will be enacted to ensure TikTok's continuity. The existing law provides a 90-day window for TikTok's Chinese parent company, ByteDance, to divest, assuming a plausible agreement is reached.

While TikTok plans to terminate its U.S. operations on Sunday under a federal ban, entities are hopeful for a last-minute reprieve. The U.S. Supreme Court's decision hangs in the balance, debating the legality of the law mandating TikTok's ban unless ByteDance divests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025