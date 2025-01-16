TikTok's Future in the U.S.: A Dance with Diplomacy

President-elect Donald Trump's incoming national security adviser has revealed the new administration's intention to keep TikTok operational in the United States, provided a viable deal is reached. The announcement comes amidst concerns regarding national security and increasing political tension.

Representative Mike Waltz confirmed the administration's plan, stating that measures will be enacted to ensure TikTok's continuity. The existing law provides a 90-day window for TikTok's Chinese parent company, ByteDance, to divest, assuming a plausible agreement is reached.

While TikTok plans to terminate its U.S. operations on Sunday under a federal ban, entities are hopeful for a last-minute reprieve. The U.S. Supreme Court's decision hangs in the balance, debating the legality of the law mandating TikTok's ban unless ByteDance divests.

