8th Pay Commission: A Progressive Step for Government Employees

The central government's decision to establish the 8th Pay Commission highlights its dedication to enhancing the welfare of central government employees and pensioners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 21:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The central government's move to establish the 8th Pay Commission showcases its commitment to improving the welfare of its employees, the Central Secretariat Service (CSS) officers association stated on Thursday.

In a show of gratitude, the CSS Forum applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's and the administration's forward-thinking decision.

Udit Arya, president of the CSS Forum, expressed confidence that the commission will address employee concerns and lead to meaningful compensation reforms, underlining the role of Union Minister Jitendra Singh in this decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

