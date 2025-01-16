Left Menu

Counterfeit Currency Racket Busted: Five Arrested in Pune

Police in Pune have arrested five individuals and seized counterfeit Rs 500 notes totalling a face value of Rs 10.35 lakh. The arrested include Nilesh Hiranand Virkar and his accomplices, who were part of a racket involving counterfeit currency notes sourced from New Delhi and Ghaziabad.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Pune police have successfully dismantled a counterfeit currency operation, arresting five suspects and confiscating Rs 500 notes with a total face value of Rs 10.35 lakh.

The bust occurred during a routine patrol near the Padmavati area, where suspicious activity led officers to stop Nilesh Hiranand Virkar.

Vague answers and concealed bundles of fake notes were discovered, leading to further arrests of accomplices linked to the racket, with origins traced back to New Delhi and Ghaziabad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

