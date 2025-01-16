Counterfeit Currency Racket Busted: Five Arrested in Pune

Pune police have successfully dismantled a counterfeit currency operation, arresting five suspects and confiscating Rs 500 notes with a total face value of Rs 10.35 lakh.

The bust occurred during a routine patrol near the Padmavati area, where suspicious activity led officers to stop Nilesh Hiranand Virkar.

Vague answers and concealed bundles of fake notes were discovered, leading to further arrests of accomplices linked to the racket, with origins traced back to New Delhi and Ghaziabad.

(With inputs from agencies.)