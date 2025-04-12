Journalist Attacked in Madhya Pradesh Over Exposé on Betting Racket
A journalist in Madhya Pradesh was brutally attacked by six men after exposing a local betting racket. Brajesh Dixit, associated with a Hindi daily, sustained injuries and is hospitalized. Following the incident, fellow journalists protested, demanding justice. Police have arrested four suspects and are searching for the others.
A journalist was assaulted in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur district after publishing an exposé on a gambling racket. Six men, armed with swords, broke into Brajesh Dixit's home and attacked him early Saturday morning.
Dixit, who works for a Hindi daily, received multiple injuries and is now recovering in a hospital. According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Manoj Gupta, the incident occurred in Amgaon, about 22 kilometers from the district center.
Authorities have charged Raja Sisodia, Rajendra Sisodia, Munna Sisodia, and three others in connection with the attack. Four arrests have been made, and efforts are ongoing to apprehend the remaining suspects.

