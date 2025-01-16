WHO Urges Global Support for Gaza's Health Crisis Post-Ceasefire

The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued an urgent call to the international community to ramp up funding for aid in Gaza following a newly established ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. This cessation of hostilities comes after 15 months of conflict in the region.

Rik Peeperkorn, WHO representative for the Occupied Palestinian Territory, emphasized the need for extensive global support, including from the private sector, to address both immediate health implications and the longer-term reconstruction of Gaza's healthcare infrastructure. The ceasefire agreement permits 600 truckloads of humanitarian aid into Gaza daily.

"The UN cannot deliver the response alone," Peeperkorn stated, highlighting significant security and political barriers that currently impede aid delivery. He urged member states and donors to provide flexible funding to facilitate swift and effective aid solutions.

