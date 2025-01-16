Left Menu

WHO Urges Global Support for Gaza's Health Crisis Post-Ceasefire

The World Health Organization (WHO) has called upon the international community to fund a scaled-up aid response in Gaza following a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. The WHO emphasizes the need for both immediate healthcare aid and long-term rebuilding of Gaza's healthcare system, urging global and private sector support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 22:20 IST
The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued an urgent call to the international community to ramp up funding for aid in Gaza following a newly established ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. This cessation of hostilities comes after 15 months of conflict in the region.

Rik Peeperkorn, WHO representative for the Occupied Palestinian Territory, emphasized the need for extensive global support, including from the private sector, to address both immediate health implications and the longer-term reconstruction of Gaza's healthcare infrastructure. The ceasefire agreement permits 600 truckloads of humanitarian aid into Gaza daily.

"The UN cannot deliver the response alone," Peeperkorn stated, highlighting significant security and political barriers that currently impede aid delivery. He urged member states and donors to provide flexible funding to facilitate swift and effective aid solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

