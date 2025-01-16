Karnataka Cabinet Reclaims Forest Land Amid Legal Tussle
The Karnataka cabinet has decided to withdraw an interlocutory application in the Supreme Court, seeking denotification of 160 acres of forest land allocated to Hindustan Machine Tools (HMT) in Bengaluru. They plan to recover the Peenya Plantation and address development rights issues at Bangalore Palace Grounds.
In a significant move, the Karnataka cabinet has opted to withdraw an interlocutory application filed in the Supreme Court, which aimed to denotify 160 acres of forest land initially allocated to Hindustan Machine Tools (HMT) in Bengaluru. The decision underscores the state's commitment to preserving its vital green lung spaces.
Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, H K Patil, highlighted the cabinet's resolve to recover the valuable 'Peenya Plantation,' sold a decade ago for Rs 375 crore, and restore it to its pristine state. The forest land's worth is estimated at Rs 14,300 crore, emphasizing the importance of reclaiming this asset.
The cabinet also addressed other contentious issues, including a contempt of court petition against the heirs of the Mysore royal family for violating a Supreme Court order regarding developments on the Bangalore Palace Grounds. The government is pursuing various legal avenues to uphold past decisions and manage land use effectively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
