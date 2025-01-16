Dietician Detained in Doctor's Suspicious Death Case
A doctor in South Delhi's Chattarpur Enclave was found dead with a neck wound, leading to the detention of Sunny Sharma, a dietician. Sharma allegedly confessed to attacking Dr. Sambit Mohanty after a confrontation turned violent. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
A doctor was found dead in his South Delhi home on Thursday, with a severe neck wound, according to police reports. A suspect, 23-year-old dietician Sunny Sharma, has been detained for questioning.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan stated that they received a PCR call about the body discovered in Chattarpur Enclave. The victim, identified as Dr. Sambit Mohanty from Odisha, appeared to have suffered a violent attack, as evidenced by the blood scattered on the floor.
During the investigation, Sharma allegedly confessed to an altercation with Dr. Mohanty while delivering a diet subscription. The situation escalated when Sharma claimed Mohanty touched him inappropriately, leading Sharma to strangle the doctor and assault him with a knife and scissors from the kitchen. Further investigation into the matter is underway, Chauhan noted.
