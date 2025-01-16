Ceasefire Inches Closer Amidst Final Hurdles
The planned ceasefire between Israel and Hamas is set to begin on Sunday, despite last-minute challenges remaining. Negotiators from the U.S., Qatar, and Egypt are working to resolve issues. The six-week initial ceasefire entails prisoner exchanges and increased humanitarian aid to Gaza, pending Israeli cabinet approval.
The anticipated ceasefire in the Gaza Strip is slated to commence on Sunday, notwithstanding some unresolved issues, as confirmed by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Israel postponed a cabinet meeting intended to ratify the agreement, attributing the delay to Hamas, whose growing demands have impeded formal approval.
The intricate ceasefire deal, which emerged following extensive negotiations mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the U.S., promises a six-week initial ceasefire. This period will see a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, the release of hostages by Hamas in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, and a significant influx of humanitarian aid as the border awaits reopening.
Despite being a source of potential peace across the region, the finalization of the deal faces internal opposition within Israel. Some right-wing members of Prime Minister Netanyahu's coalition government are against the deal, but a majority supports it, pending final acceptance by Hamas of all deal terms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jimmy Carter: A Legacy of Democracy and Global Peace
Bengaluru Rings in the New Year with Unprecedented Peace
Breakthrough Peace Deal: Bridging a District in Northwest Pakistan
Emperor Naruhito's Heartfelt New Year Message: Symbol of Peace and Resilience
Qatar Condemns Montenegro Shooting, Calls for Peace