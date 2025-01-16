FCC Upholds Free Speech in Election Broadcast Complaints

The Federal Communications Commission has dismissed complaints regarding election-related broadcasts, reiterating the importance of the First Amendment. The objections pertained to ABC's moderation of a presidential debate and Vice President Kamala Harris's appearances on CBS and NBC. However, FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel stated that the complaints aimed to misuse the Commission's licensing authority.

Additionally, an attempt to deny the license renewal of a Philadelphia Fox station, accused of promulgating false election fraud claims, was rejected. Rosenworcel underscored that the FCC is not to be used as the president's speech regulator, despite President Trump's call for penalties against media companies over disputed election coverage.

Trump's nominee to head the FCC, Brendan Carr, criticized coverage by NBC and promised further scrutiny. Yet the longstanding precedent upheld by former Chair Ajit Pai supports media protection under free speech. The Commission continues to emphasize its commitment to maintaining unbiased standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)