Left Menu

CBSE Hosts CUET Orientation: Empowering Educators Across 26 Cities

The CBSE conducted a CUET Orientation Program in Delhi, engaging over 450 educators to discuss strategies for supporting students in higher education admissions, with a focus on the CUET-UG. The program highlighted essential updates and collaborative insights while gathering feedback to enhance the initiative's future impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 18:40 IST
CBSE Hosts CUET Orientation: Empowering Educators Across 26 Cities
CBSE hosts CUET Orientation Program (Photo/CBSE). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) organized a crucial CUET Orientation Program at its Integrated Office in Delhi's Dwarka on Thursday, drawing participation from over 450 school principals and counselors.

The event, designed to update educators on admissions trends with a focus on the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG), turned into a vibrant platform for sharing student guidance strategies. CBSE Secretary Himanshu Gupta emphasized staying abreast of educational trends to support students effectively.

CBSE Chairman Rahul Singh highlighted the ongoing stress of multiple entrance exams but noted the program as a step toward holistic student development. Feedback was sought to strengthen the initiative, which included strategic presentations by education experts and ended with high participant satisfaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025