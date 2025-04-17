CBSE Hosts CUET Orientation: Empowering Educators Across 26 Cities

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) organized a crucial CUET Orientation Program at its Integrated Office in Delhi's Dwarka on Thursday, drawing participation from over 450 school principals and counselors.

The event, designed to update educators on admissions trends with a focus on the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG), turned into a vibrant platform for sharing student guidance strategies. CBSE Secretary Himanshu Gupta emphasized staying abreast of educational trends to support students effectively.

CBSE Chairman Rahul Singh highlighted the ongoing stress of multiple entrance exams but noted the program as a step toward holistic student development. Feedback was sought to strengthen the initiative, which included strategic presentations by education experts and ended with high participant satisfaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)