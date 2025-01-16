Left Menu

Punjab Farmer's Fury: Controversial Arrests Spark Outrage

The Bharti Kisan Union (Krantikari) has criticized the Punjab government's actions against 25 farmers, including adding an attempt to murder charge in connection with a security breach involving Prime Minister Modi's convoy in 2022. The arrests have caused outrage among farmers, who claim they were unaware of the PM's presence on the blocked road.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ferozepur | Updated: 16-01-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 23:37 IST
Punjab Farmer's Fury: Controversial Arrests Spark Outrage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharti Kisan Union (Krantikari) has expressed strong opposition towards the Punjab government following the issuance of arrest warrants against 25 farmers. The controversy surrounds the addition of an attempt to murder charge related to the 2022 security breach that stranded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy.

Leaders from the farmer's organization noted the inclusion of Section 307 of the IPC in the FIR after a court in Ferozepur rejected a bail plea for one protester. Initially, the FIR registered at Kulgarhi police station identified 150 unidentified individuals for causing public obstruction during the protest.

The incident on January 5, 2022, led to a political uproar as Modi's convoy, en route to dedicated projects worth over Rs 42,750 crore in Punjab, was halted. While farmers maintain they had no prior knowledge of Modi's travel route, police have charged them under several sections of the IPC, sparking accusations of unjust governance pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025