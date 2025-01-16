Punjab Farmer's Fury: Controversial Arrests Spark Outrage
The Bharti Kisan Union (Krantikari) has criticized the Punjab government's actions against 25 farmers, including adding an attempt to murder charge in connection with a security breach involving Prime Minister Modi's convoy in 2022. The arrests have caused outrage among farmers, who claim they were unaware of the PM's presence on the blocked road.
The Bharti Kisan Union (Krantikari) has expressed strong opposition towards the Punjab government following the issuance of arrest warrants against 25 farmers. The controversy surrounds the addition of an attempt to murder charge related to the 2022 security breach that stranded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy.
Leaders from the farmer's organization noted the inclusion of Section 307 of the IPC in the FIR after a court in Ferozepur rejected a bail plea for one protester. Initially, the FIR registered at Kulgarhi police station identified 150 unidentified individuals for causing public obstruction during the protest.
The incident on January 5, 2022, led to a political uproar as Modi's convoy, en route to dedicated projects worth over Rs 42,750 crore in Punjab, was halted. While farmers maintain they had no prior knowledge of Modi's travel route, police have charged them under several sections of the IPC, sparking accusations of unjust governance pressure.
