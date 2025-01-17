Left Menu

8th Pay Commission: A Pro-Employee Milestone

The Indian government's decision to establish the 8th Pay Commission has been praised as a pro-employee move, benefiting over one crore employees and pensioners. Manjeet Singh Patel of the All India NPS Employees Federation applauds this initiative, highlighting its positive impact on the welfare of government workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2025 00:21 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 00:21 IST
8th Pay Commission: A Pro-Employee Milestone
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has announced the formation of the 8th Pay Commission, a development lauded by Manjeet Singh Patel, national President of the All India NPS Employees Federation, as a progressive and employee-centric initiative.

This decision is expected to impact over one crore employees and pensioners, as it aims to revise salaries for approximately 50 lakh central government workers and adjust allowances for about 65 lakh pensioners.

According to Patel, the move underscores the government's commitment to enhancing employee welfare and encourages greater contributions toward achieving a developed India by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025