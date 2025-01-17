8th Pay Commission: A Pro-Employee Milestone

The Indian government has announced the formation of the 8th Pay Commission, a development lauded by Manjeet Singh Patel, national President of the All India NPS Employees Federation, as a progressive and employee-centric initiative.

This decision is expected to impact over one crore employees and pensioners, as it aims to revise salaries for approximately 50 lakh central government workers and adjust allowances for about 65 lakh pensioners.

According to Patel, the move underscores the government's commitment to enhancing employee welfare and encourages greater contributions toward achieving a developed India by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)