Gaza's Struggle: Ceasefire in Focus Amidst Destruction

The people of Gaza Strip are holding onto hope for a ceasefire that could end the ongoing conflict with Israel, despite widespread devastation that has turned neighborhoods into nothing more than ruins.

Israeli military actions have left the Strip's infrastructure in ruins, including roads and hospitals, while Gaza's future governance and reconstruction remain uncertain under the shadow of a blockade.

Estimates from the United Nations suggest the blockade, coupled with the destruction from ongoing conflicts, could extend rebuilding efforts for centuries, leaving residents in dire conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)