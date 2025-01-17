Left Menu

Tension and Diplomacy: The Gaza Ceasefire Agreement

The Gaza ceasefire deal remains fragile as Israel holds off Cabinet approval due to Hamas allegedly reneging on parts of the agreement. The deal involves the release of hostages and Palestinian prisoners. Amidst ongoing violence, the EU prepares to aid implementation, while political tensions rise within Israel's government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 17-01-2025 02:01 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 02:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Israel

In a volatile twist, Israel delays Cabinet approval for a ceasefire agreement with Hamas, accusing the group of reneging to gain concessions. Uncertainty looms as Israeli airstrikes continue, killing scores in Gaza. The ceasefire, promising to release hostages and prisoners, is marred by doubt and ongoing violence.

Political tension within Israel has surfaced, with far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir vowing to exit the government should a ceasefire be sanctioned, though his move would not threaten Netanyahu's parliamentary majority. Ben-Gvir's stance reflects a broader shift towards ultranationalist ideology in Israel as efforts for peace face obstacles.

The European Union is poised for critical involvement, planning to redeploy to the Rafah border to facilitate aid trucks and monitor the ceasefire's implementation. Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken expresses optimism about the historic potential of the ceasefire, emphasizing the need for political compromise to achieve lasting peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

