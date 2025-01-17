Historic Arrest of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol Sparks Political Turmoil

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was arrested, becoming the first sitting president to face such a fate over allegations of insurrection tied to martial law imposition. Yoon is detained at the Seoul Detention Centre as investigators weigh extending his custody.

The Seoul Central District Court validated Yoon's arrest despite challenges from his legal team. Further questioning is set, but Yoon's attendance is uncertain, citing health reasons for previous refusals.

As South Korea struggles with a significant political crisis, investigators have until Friday to decide on Yoon's extended detention. North Korea briefly acknowledged the arrest in state media.

