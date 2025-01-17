Left Menu

Cross-Strait Tourism: A New Dawn

China will soon resume group tours to Taiwan for residents of Shanghai and Fujian province. Preparations are underway, and this move comes after accusations between China and Taiwan on resuming tourism post-COVID-19.

China is set to resume group tours to Taiwan from Shanghai and Fujian province, according to Chinese state media. The announcement marks a significant step towards revitalizing cross-strait tourism, which has been in limbo following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Accusations have been exchanged between China and Taiwan regarding the timing and manner of resuming tourism from the mainland to the island. The pandemic had intensified these discussions, halting travel and escalating tensions on both sides.

China's preparations for resuming tours reflect a potential thaw in relations, offering hope for cooperation and cultural exchange that extends beyond the political divide and promises economic benefits for both regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

