Muzaffarpur-Prayagraj Express Resumption

The operation of train 12537/12538 Muzaffarpur-Prayagraj Rambag Express, discontinued due to fog, resumed on March 3, as stated by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in the Lok Sabha. MP Sunil Kumar's inquiry highlighted the suspension's duration. Additional train services operate in the Muzaffarpur-Banaras sector.

Muzaffarpur-Prayagraj Express Resumption
The operation of train number 12537/12538, known as the Muzaffarpur-Prayagraj Rambag Express, which was halted due to dense fog, resumed on March 3, according to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's statement in the Lok Sabha.

In response to questions from Janata Dal MP Sunil Kumar, Vaishnaw confirmed that the train's suspension lasted from December 2 to February 26. Kumar had been probing whether the Maduadih Express service experienced an extended disruption.

Vaishnaw further indicated that the Muzaffarpur-Banaras route is currently serviced by 11 pairs of train operations. He also mentioned that new service introductions on Indian Railways depend on factors such as demand, feasibility, and resource allocation.

