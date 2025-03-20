Left Menu

Poland Plans Resumption of Anti-Personnel Mines Amidst Rising Tensions

Poland announces plans to resume anti-personnel mine production, withdrawing from the Ottawa Convention alongside the Baltic states. The move, aimed at strengthening defense amidst tensions with Russia, involves legislative changes and industrial preparation. Poland's defense minister emphasizes the necessity of such steps for national security and regional cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 16:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Poland's defense minister announced plans on Thursday to resume the production of anti-personnel mines, following the country's decision to withdraw from the 1997 Ottawa Convention. This move, in coordination with the Baltic states, is prompted by perceived threats from Russia, necessitating enhanced defensive measures.

Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz stated that Poland and its neighboring nations must not be restricted by treaties that hinder their defense capabilities. He emphasized the role of political leaders in ensuring military readiness by moving away from constraining agreements.

The withdrawal process from the Ottawa Convention is expected to span several months, with additional time needed for full implementation at the United Nations. The Polish arms industry, including Belma, is preparing to adapt its production capabilities to expedite the manufacture of these defensive tools.

(With inputs from agencies.)

