Poland's defense minister announced plans on Thursday to resume the production of anti-personnel mines, following the country's decision to withdraw from the 1997 Ottawa Convention. This move, in coordination with the Baltic states, is prompted by perceived threats from Russia, necessitating enhanced defensive measures.

Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz stated that Poland and its neighboring nations must not be restricted by treaties that hinder their defense capabilities. He emphasized the role of political leaders in ensuring military readiness by moving away from constraining agreements.

The withdrawal process from the Ottawa Convention is expected to span several months, with additional time needed for full implementation at the United Nations. The Polish arms industry, including Belma, is preparing to adapt its production capabilities to expedite the manufacture of these defensive tools.

