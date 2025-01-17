Jake Sullivan's Role in Strengthening US-India Ties
Jake Sullivan, the outgoing US National Security Advisor, briefed the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum on key bilateral initiatives. His efforts in strengthening US-India relations, particularly through the iCET initiative and the defense acceleration ecosystem, were highlighted as pivotal to the partnership's progress under the Biden administration.
- Country:
- United States
On Thursday, outgoing US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan addressed the board members of the US-India Strategic and Partnership Forum, emphasizing the significant strides made in US-India relations during the Biden administration.
Having visited India earlier this month, Sullivan engaged with key Indian leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, discussing landmark initiatives and strengthening bilateral ties on various fronts such as defense, technology, and cyber security.
Sullivan's tenure marked pivotal advancements in the US-India Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies, with the launch of the India-US Defense Acceleration Ecosystem further cementing defense cooperation. His departure is seen as leaving a strong foundation for continued collaboration in enhancing mutual interests in the Indo-Pacific region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
