Left Menu

South Korea Preps Court Request Amidst Presidential Corruption Scandal

South Korean authorities are poised to request a Seoul court for an extension of the detention of impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol. The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) plans to file the request before Yoon's arrest term expires this Friday evening.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 17-01-2025 07:19 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 07:19 IST
South Korea Preps Court Request Amidst Presidential Corruption Scandal
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korean investigators are on the verge of submitting a new request to a Seoul court seeking to prolong the detention of impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, according to a statement released on Friday by the country's corruption investigation office.

The need for an extended detention arises as Yoon's arrest is set to lapse by Friday evening, a spokesman for the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) confirmed to reporters.

This move indicates the ongoing complexities surrounding the corruption scandal embroiling South Korea's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
3
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025