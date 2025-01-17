South Korea Preps Court Request Amidst Presidential Corruption Scandal
South Korean authorities are poised to request a Seoul court for an extension of the detention of impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol. The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) plans to file the request before Yoon's arrest term expires this Friday evening.
South Korean investigators are on the verge of submitting a new request to a Seoul court seeking to prolong the detention of impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, according to a statement released on Friday by the country's corruption investigation office.
The need for an extended detention arises as Yoon's arrest is set to lapse by Friday evening, a spokesman for the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) confirmed to reporters.
This move indicates the ongoing complexities surrounding the corruption scandal embroiling South Korea's political landscape.
