Obscenity Uncovered: Police Raid in Thane Bar

Police in Thane district, Maharashtra, have filed charges against nearly 40 individuals, including eight female servers and customers, for suspected illegal activities in a bar. The discovery followed a raid on January 14 by the Manpada police, leading to the involvement of 23 men associated with the establishment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 17-01-2025 09:34 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 09:34 IST
In a significant crackdown, police in Maharashtra's Thane district registered a case against around 40 individuals, including eight female servers and numerous patrons, for alleged obscenity in a local bar, authorities announced on Friday.

The alleged illicit activities were discovered during a police raid conducted at the bar situated on Kalyan-Shil road on the evening of January 14. This raid uncovered activities deemed objectionable, resulting in the Manpada police in Dombivali filing charges.

On Wednesday, the police lodged a case against 23 men connected to the bar, alongside eight female servers and eight customers, citing inappropriate behavior as the reason for legal action, according to official reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

