Coldplay Concert Ticket Scam Unravels in Goa
Goa police have charged a courier company and a man named Tushar Bansal for allegedly cheating by mistakenly delivering Coldplay concert tickets, worth Rs 3.86 lakh, to the wrong person. The tickets, bought by Dr. Ashley Fernandes for Mumbai concerts, were accepted by Bansal without proper verification.
In a startling case of alleged fraud, Goa police have charged a prominent courier service and a man named Tushar Bansal for wrongly delivering Coldplay concert tickets valued at Rs 3.86 lakh. Dr. Ashley Fernandes, the plaintiff, saw his rightful purchase land in the hands of another without any verification.
The incident highlights a significant lack of due diligence by the courier company. Bansal, the recipient of these misdelivered tickets, is now embroiled in a cheating case filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. What was intended to be a seamless process turned into a legal showdown over Coldplay's highly anticipated shows.
The Coldplay concerts in question are part of their global 'Music of the Spheres World Tour,' set to entertain fans at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai this January. The misdistribution has put a spotlight on the need for stringent verification processes within courier services.
