Thane Civic Body Reclaims Parking Lot Over Unpaid Dues

The Kalyan-Dombivili Municipal Corporation (KDMC) in Maharashtra's Thane district has reclaimed control over a parking lot previously leased to a contractor due to unpaid dues amounting to Rs 1.28 crore, an official confirmed on Friday.

The civic authority took decisive action on Thursday by taking over the Borgaonkar Wadi parking lot near Kalyan railway station and blacklisting the contractor. The parking facility was originally leased under a three-year contract signed in November 2023, on a 'pay and park' arrangement.

An official release disclosed that although the contractor initially paid Rs 59.2 lakh, covering three months' rent, subsequent payments were not fulfilled. An inspection revealed that the contractor used the basement for parking about 1,000 two-wheelers and collected fees despite owing payments.

