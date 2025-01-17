Left Menu

Thane Civic Body Reclaims Parking Lot Over Unpaid Dues

The Kalyan-Dombivili Municipal Corporation in Thane reclaimed a parking lot from a contractor who failed to pay Rs 1.28 crore in dues, despite repeated notices. The facility near Kalyan railway station, leased on a 'pay and park' basis, is now blacklisted after inspection revealed misuse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 17-01-2025 12:12 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 12:12 IST
Thane Civic Body Reclaims Parking Lot Over Unpaid Dues
  • Country:
  • India

The Kalyan-Dombivili Municipal Corporation (KDMC) in Maharashtra's Thane district has reclaimed control over a parking lot previously leased to a contractor due to unpaid dues amounting to Rs 1.28 crore, an official confirmed on Friday.

The civic authority took decisive action on Thursday by taking over the Borgaonkar Wadi parking lot near Kalyan railway station and blacklisting the contractor. The parking facility was originally leased under a three-year contract signed in November 2023, on a 'pay and park' arrangement.

An official release disclosed that although the contractor initially paid Rs 59.2 lakh, covering three months' rent, subsequent payments were not fulfilled. An inspection revealed that the contractor used the basement for parking about 1,000 two-wheelers and collected fees despite owing payments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s generative AI revolution: Debunking the 'missed the bus' narrative

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025